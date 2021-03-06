Lady Cardinals cruise to 67-45 win over Jackson County

At one point this season, it looked like the South Laurel Lady Cardinals were in a full rebuild mode after last year’s incredible run to the state tournament, and their 1-5 start to this season.
With just a few games left in the regular season, Chris Souder’s team is showing why they are still a top contender in the 13th Region, with the latest evidence coming in a 67-45 win over Jackson County on the road on Tuesday night.
The Lady Cardinals got off to a fast start on Tuesday and controlled the game for all four quarters, as they rolled to an easy win versus Jackson County. It was a breakout game from sophomore Reagan Jones who turned in an incredible performance of 26 points and nine rebounds to lead South Laurel. Brianna Howard finished the game with 17 points.
Coach Souder said that he liked seeing his team get off to a strong start in the game, and was happy for Jones’ and her performance.
“We got off to a fast start tonight which was very refreshing to see,” said Souder. “Reagan Joneshad a big night tonight with 26 points and nine rebounds, and Bree (Howard) also had a solid night with 17 points.”
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 21-10 lead over the Lady Generals to start the game, but things slowed down in the second quarter. Three three-point baskets from Jones in the second helped South Laurel extend their lead, as they took a 37-27 lead at the half.
Souder’s crew wasted no time getting things going in the second half. Emily Cox and Rachel Presley each scored five points for the Lady Cardinals in the third and Howard added seven of her own. The South Laurel defense held Jackson County to just two field goals in the period, as they all but put the game away, taking a 61-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
Souder said that his team’s response in the third quarter made the difference in the game. He said he looks forward to getting back to practice and correcting some mistakes he has seen from his team recently, in order to take the next step before postseason play in two weeks.
“We didn’t have a great second quarter, but the kids responded with lots of energy again to start the third,” said Souder. “We have made some good strides the last two nights and hopefully now we can work on some things in practice and get even better. We still have so much room to improve.”
With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 14-9 on the season. They return to action on Friday, traveling to take on Pikeville.
