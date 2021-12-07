After back-to-back losses, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals had a get-right game on Monday with an 85-56 win over Jackson County on the road in the 13th Region matchup.
A steady dose of Kylie Clem and Clara Collins led the Lady Cardinals to the victory. Clem led South Laurel with 22 points while Collins added 18. Gracie Turner finished with 11.
Coach Chris Souder gave all the credit to his team, noting the team effort and balanced offensive attack.
“This was a really good team win. We really shared the ball tonight,” said Souder. “We wanted to get out and run tonight and we did a really good job of that.”
While the win evens their record at 2-2 for the season, perhaps the biggest win of the night was having senior center Rachel Presley back on the court. Presley was just released to return to action. She came off the bench to score just two points in a few minutes of play, but Souder said the team was happy to have their leader back.
“It was also a big night for us because Rachel got released to play. We didn’t play her but a few minutes,” said Souder. “Our kids and fans were just really excited to see her back on the court. I think that kind of gave our kids an extra jolt tonight.”
South Laurel had no problem with the Lady Generals from the opening tip. Clem, Collins, and Corbin Miller all connected on three-point shots in the first quarter to power the Lady Cardinals to an early 23-13 lead after one.
A mix of outside shooting and several trips to the free throw line helped South Laurel continue to dominate the game in the second quarter. The Lady Cardinals shot nine-of-12 from the foul line in the period. Clem scored nine points and Turner added seven as South Laurel held a 46-22 advantage at the half.
The Lady Cardinals had their best quarter of the game in the third. Collins scored 10 of her 18 in the third and Emily Cox added four points, as South Laurel extended their lead to 73-37 heading into the fourth. Souder cleared his bench in the game’s final quarter. Gracie Hoskins scored six points on two three-pointers and Aubrey Bundy added four, as the Lady Cardinals cruised to the 85-56 win.
Souder said shooting and selflessness was big for his team on Friday.
“We shot the ball really well tonight,” said Souder. “When you make that extra pass it is just a lot easier to make shots. It was a good win for our girls against a good region team.”
South Laurel 85, Jackson County 56
South Laurel 23 23 27 12 - 85
Jackson County 13 9 15 19 - 56
South Laurel (85) - Clem 22, Collins 18, Turner 11, Cox 8, Miller 6, Hoskins 6, Skeeter Mabe 4, Bundy 4, Presley 2, Jaylen Smith 2, Shelbie Mills 2
Jackson County (56) - Ward 14, Shannon 14, Gilbert 10, Carl 7, Lakes 7, Creech 4
