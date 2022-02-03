WILLIAMSBURG — With a win over the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Thursday, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals ensured they will be at least tied for the No. 1 seed in the 50th District Tournament come postseason time.
The Lady Cardinals split games with Corbin this season, while sweeping Whitley County and Williamsburg. The Lady Redhounds and Lady Colonels still have to play once more, before the final seeding is settled. If Corbin wins, they will tie South Laurel for the top-seed.
The 65-28 win over Whitley County Thursday night proved why the Lady Cardinals are among the 13th Region’s best teams and are serious contenders to complete a three-peat as regional champions. Chris Souder’s squad has won their past five games by an average of 28 points, with their closes win coming in a 72-63 victory over Bell County last week.
Souder said the 37-point win against the Lady Colonels allowed him to play several of his bench players throughout the game, and that experience is always good for a team as they approach the postseason.
“We started the game really good and then kind of went up and down after that,” said Souder. “We were able to get some young kids some experience in a good environment which is really important this time of year. We just really need to shore up some things these next couple of weeks.”
The Lady Cardinals took a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, behind 10 points from Clara Collins in the period. Collins finished the night with a game-high 19 points to lead South Laurel.
After going up 35-11 at the half, the Lady Cardinals struggled in the third quarter. Whitley County turned up the heat on the defensive end and South Laurel managed to connect on just two field goals in the period, taking a 44-19 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Cardinals’ offense picked back up in the game’s final quarter. Corbin Miller connected on a big three and Aubrey Bundy added four points, helping South Laurel cruise to the 65-28 win.
Collins led the Lady Cardinals with 19 points, followed by Gracie Turner and Emily Cox, who scored nine apiece. Kenlea Murray put together a nice game for South Laurel, scoring eight points in the win.
Whitley County had nine different players score for them in the loss. MarissaDouglas led her team with seven points and Martina Ahumada added six.
With the win, South Laurel improved to 16-8 on the season. They will return to action on Monday, hosting Jackson County at home. Whitley County dropped to 11-12 and will face off against Somerset at home on Saturday.
South Laurel 65, Whitley County 28
South Laurel 21 14 9 21 65
Whitley County 7 4 8 9 28
South Laurel (65) — Collins 19, Cox 9, Turner 9, Murray 8, Rachel Presley 4, Skeeter Mabe 5, Corbin Miller 6, Bundy 4, Jaylen Smith 1.
Whitley County (28) — Douglas 7, Ahumada 6, Chelsey Logan 4, Kaytlyn Collier 2, Jonna Rice 1, Kylee Brown 3, Jaelyn Brackett 1, Michaela Barton 2, Khylea Collier 2.
