LOG MOUNTAIN — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals fell to 0-2 on the season after dropping a 3-0 decision to 13th Region foe Bell County.
“We had a rough start with sickness and injuries affecting the rotation, and we struggled to play as a unit for most of the game,” South Laurel coach Shelley Nunley said. “Our lack of confidence in some areas showed tonight and we continually see spots we need to work on.
“We eventually found some fight in the third set and put some solid plays in, but couldn't push it into a win,” she added. “Bell County looked good and outplayed us in a big way, but we get to see them again this Saturday and we're excited for the chance at a rematch.”
