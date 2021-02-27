UNION — When it came to containing Ryle sophomore Abby Holtman, South Laurel had no answer.
Holtman dialed in from long distance on nine different occasions, which is the sixth-best effort from the 3-point range in state history.
Holtman’s nine 3-pointers and 27 points led the Lady Raiders to a 70-40 victory on Saturday. The 30-point loss turned out to be the Lady Cardinals’ worst this season, and now they’ve lost consecutive games by more than 20 points.
South Laurel (12-9) hung tough during the first quarter, trailing by only four points (17-13). Brew Turner knocked down two 3-pointers while Clara Collins added a 3-pointer during the period.
Then Holtman took over.
She hit six 3-pointers during the second quarter while Meredith Snider added two long-range bombs, allowing Ryle to outscore the Lady Cardinals, 30-8, while putting the game away at 47-21.
The Lady Raiders put the finishing touches on their win during the final 16 minutes, outscoring South Laurel, 23-19.
Rachel Presley led the Lady Cardinals with a nine-point scoring effort while Kylie Clem finished with eight points. Raegan Jones scored seven points while Howard and Collins each finished with six points apiece. Gracie Turner turned in a four-point scoring effort.
Ryle 70, South Laurel 40
South Laurel 13 8 12 7 40
Ryle 17 30 18 5 70
South Laurel (40) — Howard 6, Clem 8, Jones 7, Presley 9, Turner 4, Collins 6.
Ryle (70) — Eubanks 7, Cottenden 12, Holtman 27, Johnson 8, Snider 6, Strode 2, Crist 4, Baker 4.
