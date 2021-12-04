FORT MITCHELL — South Laurel dropped its second straight game but hung tough with Ryle before falling, 74-59, during Saturday’s Hoops for Harvest.
The Lady Cardinals (1-2), who were without starting center Rachel Presley for the third consecutive game, took an 18-16 lead in the first quarter before seeing the Lady Raiders rally in the second quarter.
Ryle outscored South Laurel, 23-13, to take a commanding 39-31 advantage at halftime.
The Lady Cardinals were outscored, 17-13, during the third quarter and 18-15 in the fourth quarter before losing by the 15-point margin.
"Tonight was a really good game for our kids," South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. "At this point of the season, it isn’t as much about winning but learning your team and getting better, and the only way to do that is to play tough competition. Ryle is probably a top-five team in the state and our kids competed all night long.
"The final score was the largest margin of the game," he added. "We talked about some of the things we didn’t do well against Southwestern, like rebounding, and tonight our kids really attacked the glass on both ends. The effort was outstanding and we learned what we are capable of. Clara (Collins) played another great game and did so with a stomach bug. I was really proud of the toughness she showed not only to me but more importantly her team. Gracie Turner also continues to really spark us — there probably isn’t a harder working kid in the region than Gracie. The girl literally never takes a play off. So this was a very beneficial trip, even if we didn’t win. I learned there is a lot to like about our team.
Clara Collins led South Laurel in scoring for the second consecutive game, finishing with 27 points, Grace Turner followed with a 13-point scoring effort while Kylie Clem tossed in 12 points.
Ryle 74, South Laurel 59
South Laurel 18 13 13 15 59
Ryle 16 23 17 18 74
South Laurel (59) — Clem 12, Collins 27, Cox 5, Turner 13, Murray 2.
Ryle (74) — Eubank 21, Nguyen 4, Holtman 16, Johnson 20, Snider 5, Baker 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.