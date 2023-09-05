WILLIAMSBURG — The defending 13th Region champion Whitley County Lady Colonels continued their impressive play, improving to a perfect 11-0 after defeating 50th District foe South Laurel on Tuesday in three sets.
The Lady Colonels also kept their perfect record against district opponents alive, improving to 2-0.
The Lady Cardinals fell to a 5-11 overall, and 0-2 against district opponents.
“It was a good 3-0 win over a district opponent. South Laurel has a really scrappy team and I thought their service game was really good tonight,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “We didn’t play as crisp as I would have liked, but had taken some days off since last Thursday and I think that showed up a bit.
“However, the girls responded and made big plays when they needed to,” he added. “We are super-excited about going to Owensboro later in the week to compete in the 2A Championships and I think we were sort of looking to that as well. We will get back to work tomorrow and Thursday to try and clean our game up some and keep getting better.”
South Laurel hung tough with Whitley County despite losing all three sets.
The Lady Colonels pulled off a 25-21 win in the first set, and outlasted the Lady Cardinals, 25-22, in the second set before cruising to an easy 25-15 victory in the third set.
“Our first two sets, we showed a lot of fight and pushed out of some holes we dug at the start,” South Laurel coach Shelley Nunley said. “We knew going into tonight that Whitley County is a strong, smart team, and I was proud of the way we competed. We’re having a hard time figuring out how to finish out tight sets, but I think once we sort that out, we’ll be making some unexpected runs.
“I love my team and I think we have every possibility of finding successes this season,” she added. “We’ve just got to find that thing that makes everything click into place, and I think tonight showed that we’re getting closer to it.”
Whitley County will now switch its focus to Friday’s first round matchup of the Kentucky 2A State Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Colonels will play Greenup County at 5:15 p.m.
South Laurel will be back in action at home on Thursday against 50th District foe Williamsburg.
Rockcastle Invitational
Shelley Nunley’s South Laurel Lady Cardinal volleyball team participated in their second tournament in three weeks by traveling north on I-75 this past weekend to play in the Rockcastle Invitational Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals turned in a 1-3 mark while seeing their overall record move to 5-10 on the season.
South Laurel’s lone win came against Lincoln County. The Lady Cardinals handed the Lady Patriots a 2-0 loss (25-22, 25-22) before falling to Wayne County in a three-set thriller, 24-26, 15-22, 12-15.
Nunley’s squad followed with a 2-0 loss (25-20, 25-15) to Boyle County before finishing the invitational with a 2-0 setback (25-22, 25-18) to Rockcastle County.
