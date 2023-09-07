LONDON — Lora Rison’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals improved to 6-2 thanks to a 3-2 game-shortened win over Bryan Station on Thursday.
The two teams battled throughout the match, but it was stopped with 27:16 remaining in the second half with the Lady Cardinals (6-2) clinging to the one-goal edge.
“Going into the game we knew despite their record they would be a tough competitor, with the scheduled teams that they’ve played,” Rison said. “We used this game to try some new ideas and make some adjustments going into the second part of the season. There are still things that we need to improve on, but proud of how our girls responded.”
The Lady Defenders jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half just a minute into the game behind a goal from Kate Van Meter.
South Laurel tied the game at one apiece four minutes behind a goal from Ella Rison.
Rison connected with a penalty kick and gave South Laurel a 2-1 edge during the 20th minute before Bryan Station’s Heaven Dobson tied the match at two apiece almost three minutes before halftime.
Josie Gill’s goal three minutes into the second half turned out to be the game-winning goal.
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action Saturday on the road at 3 p.m. against Frederick Douglass.
