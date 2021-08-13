MIDDLESBORO — A 6-1 loss to Southwestern Pulaski to open the season left a bad taste in the mouths of the South Laurel Lady Cardinals, who moved on to pick up their first win of the season over Middlesboro on Thursday night.
It was a decisive 8-0 final against the Lady Yellow Jackets, in which five different players scored goals for South Laurel, led by Josie Gill with three goals. The win was just what Jeremy Howard’s team needed after a rough start to the season.
Howard said his team still has a lot of improving to do, but they are headed in the right direction.
“I think that we played well but we have a long way to go,” said Howard. “There were some good things that I saw and some things that we need to continue to work on.”
In addition to Gill’s three goals on the night, Brooklyn Taylor finished the night with two goals, while Lindsay Cox, Bell Dotson, and Morgan Taylor each scored one. Gill had two assists and Dotson added another in the win.
Howard said that his team looked better on Thursday night and has the right tools to compete with their opponents throughout the year.
“I’m glad that we are starting to look better on finishing in the final third,” said Howard. “But there is still a lot of work left to do so that we can be competitive throughout the season.”
With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 1-1 on the year. They have a big week ahead of them. They play North Laurel on Monday, Model on Thursday, and Lincoln County next Saturday, all at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.