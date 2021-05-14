STANFORD — It looks as if the South Laurel Lady Cardinals have found their groove again after losing four games in a row last week.
Carly Mink’s squad used a 12-run seventh inning on Friday to pull away from Lincoln County and win, 19-1.
Senior Chloe Taylor turned in a stellar showing in the pitcher’s circle, throwing five and one/thirds of an inning while allowing seven hits and no earned runs.
“It’s a lot of fun putting consecutive wins together,” Mink said. “I’m proud of Chloe for pitching a good game and it was nice to have everybody hitting throughout the lineup.
“It was a good road win,” she added. “It’s been a while since we’ve won on the road and I’m very happy that we are getting better each day.”
The Lady Cardinals (14-9) wasted little time taking control by scoring five runs in the first inning while adding two runs In the fourth inning to extend their lead to 7-1.
South Laurel outhit the Lady Patriots, 19-7, while four players finished with three hits apiece.
The bottom of the lineup came through huge in the win, collecting 12 hits while driving in 13 runs.
Jaylyn Lewis delivered three hits and three RBI while Bailey Frazier finished with three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored. Makayla Blair has three hits and one RBI while Madison Worley delivered three hits. Addison Baker finished with two hits, four RBI, and two runs scored while Aubree Laster connected with two hits. Taylor and Karly Gray both finished with a hit and two RBI apiece.
“The bottom of our batting order is being just as productive as the top,” Mink said. “They are driving in runs and getting on base for the top of the lineup to drive them in and that’s exactly what we want from them. The bottom of the lineup driving in 13 runs tonight is impressive and I’m proud of our very young players playing like upperclassmen.”
