SOMERSET — South Laurel saw its seven-game win streak come to an end after managing only three hits during Saturday’s 6-0 road loss to Southwestern.
The Lady Cardinals fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and couldn’t recover. The Lady Warriors added a run in the third inning and three more in the fifth inning to wrap up the win.
Katie Jervis, Madison Worley, and Brooklyne Allen had a hit apiece for South Laurel.
Jervis suffered the loss, tossing five innings while allowing eight hits and three earned runs. She also struck out a batter. Worley pitched an inning, allowing a hit while striking out a batter.
It marked the third time this season, that the Lady Cardinals had been shut out.
