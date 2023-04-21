LONDON — The Corbin girls tennis team took to the road to play at South Laurel, and swept all courts, winning the match 9-0 while bringing their overall record to 15-1 and 8-0 in the region.
The girls travel on Saturday to play at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester against a solid team coached by former Corbin tennis standout, Seth Heinss.
“Another solid night of tennis from this group of girls in some windy conditions,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “It really is fun to watch them play. I’m hoping we can take the momentum from this week into Saturday’s matchup again on the road.”
Corbin 9, South Laurel 0
Singles
1. Lindsay Jones (C) def. C. Durham (SL), 6-0, 6-0
2. Kaiden Walden (C) def. T. Bowling (SL), 8-1
3. Abby Lunsford (C) def. E. Singleton (SL), 8-2
4. MaryAlice McVey (C) def. B. Clontz (SL), 8-2
5. Riley Lewis (C) def. A. Mills (SL), 8-1
6. Addison Bingham (C) def. K. Nguyen (SL), 8-3
Doubles
1. Olivia McArthur/Katie Moron (C) def. Clintz/Nguyen (C), 8-0
2. Allison Lundy/Lunsford def. Clontz/Nguyen (SL), 8-0
3. Haley Carr/McVey (C) def. Clontz/Allen (SL), 8-3
