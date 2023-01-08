LOUISVILLE — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Cardinals hung tough on the road against Louisville Male on Saturday before falling, 79-75.
The Lady Cardinals (9-7) suffered their second loss during the past three games but still put up a good effort.
Emily Cox led South Laurel with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, one assist, and one block while Maci Messer added 18 points, and six rebounds.
Kenlea Murray totaled 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists while Skeeter Mabe followed with 15 points, four rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. Aubrey Bundy totaled six points, and three assists.
Things don’t get any easier for the Lady Cardinals with a home game scheduled for Monday against crosstown rival North Laurel, and then a road game with 50th District rival Corbin on Tuesday.
