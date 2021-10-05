The Whitley County Lady Colonels are playing some of the best volleyball of the season in the 13th Region and their latest win came against the South Laurel Lady Cardinals in the 50th District showdown on Tuesday night.
The Lady Colonels entered the game as winners of nine of their last 10 matches, while South Laurel was starting to regroup, winning their last two games after losing five straight before that. While the sets were close, Whitley County had no trouble putting the match away, winning in three straight, 25-15, 25-15, and 25-19.
Coach David Halcomb said it was a special night for his team who was participating in a “pink out,” to honor breast cancer awareness for the month of October.
“It was a really good evening for us on a special theme as it was our pink out match. October is breast cancer awareness month and I’m glad we got to host our event this year,” said Halcomb. “We were able to recognize a very special lady in our community. It was very nice. We need to continue in prayer for those fighting breast cancer.”
The Lady Colonels have been consistently good all year, but they’ve also shown tremendous improvement from their level of play earlier this season. In the first meeting between the two teams, back on September 21, South Laurel defeated Whitley County 3-2 in a match that came down to the wire. On Tuesday, the Lady Colonels showed complete control for all three sets.
Halcomb credited South Laurel with a great effort, but said his team is playing with a lot of confidence at this stage in the season.
“Our team is playing with so much more confidence right now. We came out focused and ready to play tonight,” said Halcomb. “South Laurel has a good team and we needed this win for seeding purposes. I liked how we kept our composure from set to set.”
Halcomb said that his team’s ability to make plays offensively was the difference in the match.
“Once again, I think our seving kept pressure on them all night and our serve receive was pretty solid too,” Halcomb said. “We’ve had players step up in the absence of others which is great to see. One of my goals at the beginning of the year was to win 20 games. Tonight’s win was number 19. We just have to keep plugging along and improving each time we step on the floor. I’ve said it all year - I love this group of kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.