LEXINGTON — South Laurel’s stretch of three consecutive games against Lexington-based high schools came to an end Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals finished with a 1-2 mark during their three-game road trips while improving during the process, which concluded with a 6-1 decision to Frederick Douglass.
“We knew this week whole week was going to be hard playing three Lexington teams,” South Laurel coach Lora Rison said. “Today they were some of the best competition we’ve faced this season.
“We came out really slow in the first half, and let five goals go in,” she added. “The second half we stepped up and gained our composure, holding them to one goal, and making better connections, which allowed Josie Gill to find the back of the net.”
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Monday at home against North Laurel. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
