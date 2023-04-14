LANCASTER — After seeing their seven-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals bounced back on Friday by defeating Garrard County, 9-4, on the road.
“They took last night’s loss as a learning opportunity and came out ready to get a win tonight,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “I am proud of them for bouncing back right away after a tough loss.”
Eighth-grader Kenzie Williams turned in her best pitching effort to date by tossing 6 and 1/3 scoreless innings while limiting the Lady Lions to only three hits. She also struck out nine batters.
“Kenzie is looking really good from the mound,” Mink said. “She didn’t give up any runs tonight and had nine strikeouts against a good hitting team. She is a young player and is playing like a veteran.”
Madison Worley tossed the final 2/3 of an inning allowing three hits, and four runs, all unearned.
The Lady Cardinals (8-3) built a 7-0 advantage before Garrard County cut its deficit to 7-4. South Laurel added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning to seal the win.
Worley connected with a home run at the plate while driving in three runs, and scoring once.
Aubree Laster finished with three hits (triple and a double), three RBI, and scored twice while Addison Baker had three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored.
Emmie Rice, Morgan Jackson, and Amara Horn each had a hit and a run scored apiece while Bailey Frazier had a hit, and Skye Lawson scored once.
“The top of the lineup is doing a great job getting on base and driving in runs early in the game,” Mink said. “That’s exactly what we need them to continue to win games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.