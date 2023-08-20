STEARNS — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals volleyball team turned in a 2-1 effort (two game results haven’t been reported to the KHSAA website) during their stay in the McCreary Central Invitational.
South Laurel (2-3) picked up wins over Barren County (25-20, 18-15, 27-25), and Bell County, who they lost to last week in three sets.
The Lady Cardinals handed the Lady Bobcats a 25-19, 25-15 loss while falling to Barren County, 25-16, 25-12.
South Laurel will be back in action Monday against crosstown for North Laurel.
Coach Shelley Nunley couldn’t be reached for comment.
