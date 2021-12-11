LONDON — The healthier the South Laurel Lady Cardinals get, the more of a threat they become in the 13th Region,
The two-time defending region champions turned in their best effort to date by dominating Pulaski County in Saturday’s 78-43 victory.
Nine players scored with Clara Collins leading the way with 14 points. Rachel Presley continued to impress since coming back from an injury by finishing with 13 points. Kylie Clem and Emily Cox each added 12 points apiece while seventh-grader Shelbie Mills turned in an 11-point scoring effort.
“We got off to a slow start, and we weren’t really intense to start the game but that happens when you have events and some of the girls had probably been here too long,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We had a really good second half. We had really balanced scoring tonight. We got good production off the bench from Gracie Turner and Shelbie Mills. Emily Cox was one rebound short of a double/double. It was also good to get Rachel more minutes tonight. So overall, another good win over a quality team.”
South Laurel (3-2) held a slim 23-19 lead at the end of the first quarter while Clem totaled seven points, Collins had five points and Cox scored four points.
The Lady Cardinals put some distance between themselves and the Lady Maroons in the second quarter.
Cox and Gracie Turner each scored four points apiece, allowing South Laurel to hold a comfortable 38-28 edge at halftime.
The Lady Cardinals used a 17-2 run in the third quarter, powered by Collins’ six points, as South Laurel’s lead grew to 55-30.
Souder’s squad will be back in action Thursday on the road against unbeaten Knox Central at 7:30 p.m.
South Laurel 78, Pulaski County 43
Pulaski County 19 9 2 13 43
South Laurel 23 15 17 23 78
Pulaski County (43) — Dalton 2, Oakes 6, Martin 20, Heist 4, Butcher 11.
South Laurel (78) — Clem 12, Collins 14, Miller 3, Cox 12, Turner 9, Presley 13, Murray 1, Bundy 3, Mills 11.
