LONDON — South Laurel hung tough with Pulaski County, but couldn’t finish off its comeback attempt, losing to the Lady Maroons, 5-3.
Pulaski County took charge early, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning before the Lady Cardinals (13-10) cut their deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Maroons added two more runs in the top of the fourth before South Laurel answered with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning to make the score, 4-3.
Pulaski County added an insurance run in the seventh inning to seal the two-run victory.
“We got a couple bad hops on some ground balls, but that’s part of the game,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “Overall, we played well against a good team tonight, and had several opportunities with runners in scoring position but couldn’t get a timely hit. We continue to work each day to get better, and we’ll get things right in time for postseason.”
Madison Worley took the loss, tossing a complete game while allowing eight hits, and one earned run. She finished with two strikeouts.
Bailey Frazier led the Lady Cardinals with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in two runs.
Morgan Jackson went 3-for-3 with one run scored while Addison Baker had two hits.
Aubree Laster had a hit and an RBI while Madison Worley finished with a hit, and Amara Horn scored a run.
