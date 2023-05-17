WILLIAMSBURG — South Laurel did just enough to avoid being upset in semifinal action of the 50th District Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals looked to be in cruise control after building a 5-1 advantage after two innings of play, but Whitley County rallied for three runs in the third inning, and two runs in the seventh before falling to South Laurel, 8-6.
Two runs in the fifth inning and another run in the sixth inning turned out to be just what the Lady Cardinals needed to advance to Thursday’s 50th District Tournament title game.
“Survive and advance. This is always a tough game,” South Laurel’s Carly Mink said. “It doesn’t really matter the way you win this game, it’s just about getting the win. Proud of our team for being able to find a way tonight. We’re glad to be moving on.
“Can’t say enough about Whitley tonight,” she added. “You know going into this game against them that they are going to play their absolute best. We hit it hard all night, some found holes and some were right at them that they made great plays on. I’m proud of our team’s resiliency.”
Kenzie Williams got the win for South Laurel, but it wasn’t easy. She pitched a complete game, surrendering 12 hits, and six earned runs while striking out six batters.
Amara Horn turned in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.
Addison Baker finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Skye Lawson had two hits while Emmie Rice collected a hit and drove in two runs.
Madison Worley had a hit while Morgan Jackson drove in a run and scored once.
Bailey Frazier also scored for the Lady Cardinals.
Whitley County turned out to be its own worst enemy again. The Lady Colonels committed six errors that led to seven unearned runs.
Makenzie Lunsford took the loss despite allowing eight hits and no earned runs. She struck out two batters.
Jayden Barton turned in a 3-for-4 effort at the plate for Whitley County, driving in a run and scoring twice.
Payton Hurst had two hits and two RBI while Jadynn Johnson went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and a run scored.
Morgan Huddleston finished with two hits while Ryleigh Petrey hit a home run while finishing with an RBI and two runs scored.
Hallie Huddleston finished with a hit and an RBI.
