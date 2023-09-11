LONDON — It wasn’t easy, but South Laurel continued its winning ways against rival North Laurel during Monday’s 49th District girls matchup.
The two teams battled throughout but the Lady Cardinals did just enough to pull off a 2-1 win while capturing their sixth victory in a row against the Lady Jaguars.
Lora Rison’s Lady Cardinals are now 7-3 overall, and 2-0 against district opponents. North Laurel falls to 6-2, and 1-1 in district play.
“Facing our crosstown rivals is always a challenge,” South Laurel coach Lora Rison said. “Some of our girls play together in the offseason and we knew it would be a good game.
“Our team put together what we’ve been working on this season, and we stepped up tonight,” she added. “We’re excited going into the second half of the season, and won’t be surprised if we see them again.”
The game was scoreless until the 16th minute when South Laurel’s Gracie Hoskins scored on a breakaway to give the Lady Cardinals an early 1-0 advantage.
The Lady Cardinals held the one-goal lead until the 54th minute when Morgan Taylor got the rebound after Josie Gill’s shot was blocked by North Laurel’s keeper and Taylor managed to find the back of the net.
Kenzie Hibbard attempted to add on to South Laurel’s lead but had multiple shots stopped and blocked by the Lady Jaguars.
Mea Anderson’s goal on a free kick cut North Laurel’s lead to 2-1 during the 70th minute.
With three minutes remaining, the Lady Jaguars received an offsides call that took the equalizing goal off the board.
North Laurel kept attacking, but the Lady Cardinals defense held strong, and secured the one-goal victory.
“It definitely wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for,” North Laurel ouch Courtney Miller said. “I think first half we let our nerves get the best of us. South is a great team and they are fast and they came ready to play tonight.
“Just like previous games, we have had opportunities but getting our shots to fall have hurt us,” she added. “Senior Mea Anderson got her first goal of her career, so that was a high point of the game. Lauren Crouch had a beautiful goal to tie the game but was called offsides. We gained momentum a little too late in the game.
“We have some things to work on, but we will get there,” Miller continued. “Proud of this team for not giving up and playing their hardest til the end of the game.”
South Laurel will be back home Saturday against Powell County at 11 a.m. The Lady Jaguars will host Whitley County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
