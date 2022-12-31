ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE — South Laurel held a 54-53 lead, and looked to be on its way to capture the Lady Invitational of the South championship but a foul call with one second remaining in the fourth quarter led to two free throws by Tennessee’s Central Magnet School.
Central Magnet made both free throws, resulting in the Lady Cardinals’ 55-54 loss.
“Not the outcome we wanted but we went into the season with the attitude of play hard and get better,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We are definitely getting better and we have some kids gaining confidence. They called a foul on us with one second left and they made both free throws.
“It was a really good high school basketball game,” he added. “I don’t think either team had more than a four or five point lead. I really like the way our kids are playing and to get to the championship of that tournament is really important in the progression of our program.”
Shelbie Mills and Emily Cox led South Laurel (8-6) with 17 points apiece while Kenlea Murray finished with seven points.
