LONDON — Both North Laurel’s and South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams participated in Friday’s South Laurel Invitational Meet with both teams turning in stellar results.
South Laurel’s girls’ team placed third with 70 points while the boys’ team finished fourth with 58 points.
The Lady Cardinals had three first-place efforts with Gracie Hoskins winning the 200 Meter and 400 Meter Dash while Grace Leis finished first in the Discus. The Cardinals finished first in the 4x800 Meter Relay (Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott) while Jacob Tapscott won the 800 Meter Run.
North Laurel’s boys’ team finished fifth overall with 47 points while the girls’ team placed ninth with 40 points.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
South Laurel Invitational
Girls’ Team Results
1. Pulaski County 100, 2. Rockcastle County 90, 3. South Laurel 70, 4. Harlan County 55.50, 5. Madison Southern 52, 6. Corbin 44, 7. Williamsburg 43, 8. Leslie County 41.50, 9. North Laurel 40, 9. Southwestern 40, 11. Somerset 37, 12. Bluegrass United Homeschool 25, 13. Knox Central 18, 14. CKY Homeschool 14, 15. Middlesboro 10, 16. Jackson County 7, 17. Wayne County 5, 18. McCreary Central 4, 19. Whitley County 3, 19. Pineville 3.
Individual Girls’ Results
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
10:39.79 Taylor Allen, Belle Chappell, McKinley Mastin, and Haiden Moses. 2nd
1600 Meter Run
5:22.82 Taylor Allen 3rd
800 Meter Run
2:29.28 Taylor Allen 4th
4x400 Meter Relay
4:30.24 Belle Chappell, Makayla Mastin, Hailie Valentine, and Taylor Allen. 3rd
Discus Throw
81-3 Chelsey Hammons 4th
South Laurel
100 Meter Dash
13.20 Gracie Hoskins 4th
400 Meter Dash
59.44 Gracie Hoskins 1st
4x200 Meter Relay
1:55.85 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Lindsay Cox. 3rd
200 Meter Dash
26.79 Gracie Hoskins 1st
4x400 Meter Relay
4:19.87 Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 2nd
Shot Put
31-11 Chloe Powenski 3rd
29-0 Grace Leis 5th
Discus Throw
94-6 Grace Leis 1st
South Laurel Invitational
Boys Team Results
1. Corbin 139, 2. Harlan County 116, 3. Pulaski County 66, 4. South Laurel 58, 5. North Laurel 47, 6. Madison Southern 44, 7. Bluegrass United Homeschool 38, 8. Southwestern 35, 9. Williamsburg 34.50, 10. Rockcastle County 22, 11. Middlesboro 20, 12. Knox Central 19, 13. Whitley County 14, 14. Leslie County 13.50, 15. McCreary Central 11, 16. Bell County 8, 17. Somerset 6, 18. Pineville 4, 19. Clay County 4, 20. Jackson County 3.
Individual Boys’ Results
Top 5 Finishes Only
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
8:35.53 Alex Garcia, Josh Hoskins, Colton Nantz, and Xander Harris. 3rd
4x200 Meter Relay
1:39.50 Jasper Hampton, Tucker Warren, Noah Steely, and Hunter Morgan. 5th
400 Meter Dash
52.92 Alex Garcia 3rd
4x400 Meter Relay
3:39.06 Alex Garcia, Jasper Hampton, Xander Harris, and Noah Steely. 3rd
Discus Throw
131-6 Luke Robinson 3rd
Triple Jump
40-2 Alex Garcia 2nd
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
8:27.82 Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott. 1st
1600 Meter Run
4:27.70 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
4:39.47 Will Stanko 3rd
800 Meter Run
2:00.42 Jacob Tapscott 1st
2:05.43 Will Stanko 4th
4x400 Meter Relay
3:36.94 Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott. 2nd
Shot Put
43-7.5 Logan White 3rd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.