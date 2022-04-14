RICHMOND — South Laurel’s girls’ track and field team placed third with 75.50 points during Tuesday's Madison Central All-Comer Meet while the boys' team placed sixth overall with 53 points.

The Lady Cardinals’ turned in two first-place finishes while the Cardinals had one first-place finish.

For top five individual results for South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams, please see below:

Madison Central All-Comer

Girls’ Team Results

1. West Jessamine 132, 2. Madison Central 77, 3. South Laurel 75.50, 4. Montgomery County 64, 5. Madison Southern 58, 5. Southwestern 58, 7. Corbin 55, 8. Somerset 40, 9. Frankfort 32, 10. Williamsburg 25.50, 11. Estill County 20, 12. Garrard County 14, 13. Henry Clay 10, 14. Model 2.

Individual Girls’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

South Laurel

100 Meter Dash

13.50 Gracie Hoskins 3rd

200 Meter Dash

28.43 Kyla Hueser 5th

400 Meter Dash

1:00.42 Gracie Hoskins 1st

300 Meter Hurdles

56.28 Emily Cox 5th

High Jump

4-6 Emily Cox 4th

Triple Jump

29-1 Emma Jackson 5th

Discus

102-10 Grace Leis 1st

Shot Put

32-7 Grace Leis 2nd

32-5 Chloe Powenski 3rd

4x200 Meter Relay

1:53.39 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, Gracie Hoskins. 2nd

Madison Central All-Comer

Boys’ Team Results

1. Corbin 110, 2. Montgomery County 105, 3. Madison Central 84, 4. Southwestern 76, 5. West Jessamine 55, 6. South Laurel 53, 7. Estill County 45, 8. Madison Southern 43, 9. Somerset 37, 10. Williamsburg 36, 11. Garrard County 32, 12. Barbourville 8, 13. Berea 5, 14 Henry Clay 2.

Individual Boys’ Scores

Top 5 Finishes Only

South Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

9:11.89 Will McCowan, Chris Greer, Riley Lewis, Josh Fee. 2nd

4x200 Meter Relay

1:42.32 Chris Greer, Garrison Brown, Josh Fee, Jeremy Steele. 4th

400 Meter Dash

53.64 Jeremy Steele 2nd

800 Meter Run

2:01.05 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

2:06.74 Will Stanko 4th

1600 Meter Run

4:31.00 Jacob Tapscott 1st

4:34.17 Will Stanko 2nd

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you