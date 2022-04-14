RICHMOND — South Laurel’s girls’ track and field team placed third with 75.50 points during Tuesday's Madison Central All-Comer Meet while the boys' team placed sixth overall with 53 points.
The Lady Cardinals’ turned in two first-place finishes while the Cardinals had one first-place finish.
For top five individual results for South Laurel’s boys’ and girls’ teams, please see below:
Madison Central All-Comer
Girls’ Team Results
1. West Jessamine 132, 2. Madison Central 77, 3. South Laurel 75.50, 4. Montgomery County 64, 5. Madison Southern 58, 5. Southwestern 58, 7. Corbin 55, 8. Somerset 40, 9. Frankfort 32, 10. Williamsburg 25.50, 11. Estill County 20, 12. Garrard County 14, 13. Henry Clay 10, 14. Model 2.
Individual Girls’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
South Laurel
100 Meter Dash
13.50 Gracie Hoskins 3rd
200 Meter Dash
28.43 Kyla Hueser 5th
400 Meter Dash
1:00.42 Gracie Hoskins 1st
300 Meter Hurdles
56.28 Emily Cox 5th
High Jump
4-6 Emily Cox 4th
Triple Jump
29-1 Emma Jackson 5th
Discus
102-10 Grace Leis 1st
Shot Put
32-7 Grace Leis 2nd
32-5 Chloe Powenski 3rd
4x200 Meter Relay
1:53.39 Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, Gracie Hoskins. 2nd
Madison Central All-Comer
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 110, 2. Montgomery County 105, 3. Madison Central 84, 4. Southwestern 76, 5. West Jessamine 55, 6. South Laurel 53, 7. Estill County 45, 8. Madison Southern 43, 9. Somerset 37, 10. Williamsburg 36, 11. Garrard County 32, 12. Barbourville 8, 13. Berea 5, 14 Henry Clay 2.
Individual Boys’ Scores
Top 5 Finishes Only
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
9:11.89 Will McCowan, Chris Greer, Riley Lewis, Josh Fee. 2nd
4x200 Meter Relay
1:42.32 Chris Greer, Garrison Brown, Josh Fee, Jeremy Steele. 4th
400 Meter Dash
53.64 Jeremy Steele 2nd
800 Meter Run
2:01.05 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
2:06.74 Will Stanko 4th
1600 Meter Run
4:31.00 Jacob Tapscott 1st
4:34.17 Will Stanko 2nd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.