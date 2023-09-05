LONDON — It wasn’t the outcome South Laurel coach Lora Rison wanted Tuesday, but she does feel like her Lady Cardinals will learn from their 3-0 loss to Lexington Christian.
South Laurel (5-2) saw its three-game win streak come to an end while getting shut out for the first time in almost a year.
“Lexington Christian was a well organized team, we knew it would be a hard fought match,” Rison said. “But playing harder teams that we wouldn’t normally play, will hopefully better prepare us for October.”
Things don’t get any easier Thursday when Bryan Station pays a visit to Gilliam Field.
Thursday’s Match
Lora Rison’s South Laurel Lady Cardinal soccer team moved into the driver’s seat in the race for the 49th District’s top seed thanks to a 4-1 road win over Corbin on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals improved to 5-2 overall, and 2-0 in district play. If they can knock off North Laurel at home on September 11, Rison’s squad will lock up the top seed.
Currently the Lady Jaguars haven’t played a district game while the Lady Redhounds and Whitley County are both 0-1.
“Playing Corbin is always a challenge, and tonight was no different,” Rison said. “The rivalry within the district brings tough competition.
Our girls played as a team, with several players scoring, and defense playing tough,” she added. “We had some great moments, but also saw some things we need to continue to work on. Overall, I am proud of our girls, they held their composure and got the win.”
South Laurel got on the scoreboard first nine minutes into the game thanks to Ella Rison scoring on a free kick outside the box.
Gracie Hoskins followed with a goal in the 12th minute to push the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 2-0, which stood at halftime.
South Laurel put the game away in the 67th minute thanks to a goal by Josie Gill. Teammate Morgan Taylor added a goal during the 74th minute to make the score, 4-0.
Corbin’s Jersey Roberson got her team on the scoreboard during the 75th minute to make the final score, 4-1.
