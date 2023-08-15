SOMERSET — South Laurel’s start to the season wasn’t a win, but the Lady Cardinals gave it their all, and hung tough against a Somerset team that managed to pull off a 3-1 victory.
“It wasn’t the end scores we were hoping for, but it was a solid fight on our end,” coach Shelley Nunley said. “We struggled with one of Somerset’s servers and couldn’t quite pull ourselves out of some holes early on in the last few sets.
“I’m not mad about this game because I saw a lot of things that I really liked,” she added. “Emma Feltner looked great in the front row, and had the best hitting game I’ve seen from her with a bunch of really big swings. Defensively, we looked really strong and scrappy with Brooklynn Dugger commanding the back row with 21 total digs.”
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action Thursday on the road against Bell County.
