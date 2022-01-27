LONDON — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals picked up a huge 13th Region win over Bell County on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals (13-8) had three players score in double figures as they held off a late rally by the Lady Bobcats and won, 72-63.
The nine-point victory snapped Bell County’s three-game win streak while South Laurel recorded its second win in a row.
“We were very up and down tonight,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We had several chances to put the game away and Bell just wouldn’t go away. We were too careless with the ball at times and at times we were really good. We are finally getting fully healthy so hopefully, we can put it together going down the stretch.”
Rachel Presley led South Laurel with 21 points while Emily Cox scored 12 points, and Skeeter Mabe finished with 10 points.
Gracie Jo Wilder led the Lady Bobcats with 21 points while Nadine Johnson added 19 points.
The Lady Cardinals led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter as Mabe scored five points while Cox added four points. Both Gracie Turner and Presley each added a 3-pointer apiece.
Presley’s seven-point effort in the second quarter combined with Kenlea Murray’s four points pushed South Laurel’s lead to 34-22 at halftime.
Presley added six more points in the third quarter while Cox added five points and Corbin Miller hit a 3-pointer to help give the Lady Cardinals a 52-39 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Bell County cut its deficit to 64-61 with a minute to go before South Laurel used an 8-2 run to put the game away.
South Laurel 72, Bell County 63
Bell County 9 13 17 24 63
South Laurel 17 17 18 20 72
Bell County (63) — Cox 2, Johnson 19, Meyers 5, Wilder 21, Ausmus 8, Mills 4, Kerns 4.
South Laurel (72) — Mabe 10, Presley 21, Smith 4, Murray 4, Cox 12, Turner 7, Collins 9, Miller 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.