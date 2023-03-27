LONDON — After starting the season with two losses, Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals look like a different team.
South Laurel has reeled off three wins in a row after upending Somerset, 8-3, on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals (3-2) have outscored their opponents, 33-4, during their current three-game win streak.
“We are getting better each day and coming together as a team,” Mink said. “Our pitchers are doing their jobs and we are generating runs on the offense.
“Consistency is what we are striving for,” she added. “We had some good at-bats tonight and we hope to continue to do that in order to get good results.”
Senior Madison Worley turned in a solid effort tossing a complete game while allowing six hits, and three earned runs. She also struck out four batters.
“Great effort and leadership from the mound,” Mink said. “Worley is a competitor and does what it takes to win games like tonight.”
The game was tied at two apiece entering the bottom of the fourth inning when South Laurel exploded for six runs to take an 8-2 lead.
The Lady Briar Jumpers added a run in the top of the seventh inning but the damage had been done.
Emmie Rice led South Laurel with three RBI while also finishing with a hit. Amara Horn delivered two hits, and drove in two runs while scoring once.
Bailey Frazier finished with two hits and two runs scored while Addison Baker, Aubree Laster, and Skye Lawson each had a single, and an RBI apiece.
Worley and Morgan Jackson each had a hit and a run scored apiece.
