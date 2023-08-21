LONDON — South Laurel quickly recovered from its first loss of the season over the weekend, returning to its winning ways with a 2-1 triumph over Lincoln County.
The Lady Cardinals, now 3-1, took control of the game with two first-half goals and maintained their lead until the final whistle.
“After coming off of Saturday’s loss, we knew we had to come out and get a win,” South Laurel coach Lora Rison said. “We knew Lincoln would be a hard opponent, but we were able to hold them one goal.”
Josie Gill opened the scoring for the Lady Cardinals at the nine-minute mark, putting them on the scoreboard.
Gracie Hoskins extended their advantage to 2-0 at the 15-minute mark.
However, Lincoln County managed to narrow the deficit to 2-1 with just 52 seconds remaining in the first half, courtesy of a goal from Hallie Stanford.
The second half turned into a defensive battle for both teams, with South Laurel holding on to secure the one-goal victory.
Looking ahead, the Lady Cardinals will face off against unbeaten 49th District rival Whitley County on Thursday.
Saturday’s Match
The Lady Cardinals (2-1) entered Saturday’s match with a lot of momentum, having won their previous two games. However, they struggled to convert on many shots during the game, resulting in an 8-1 loss to Russell.
Russell dominated the first half, scoring five goals and maintaining their lead throughout the match. South Laurel’s only goal came in the second half when Gracie Hoskins scored off an assist from Avery Sauer.
Reflecting on the game, South Laurel coach Lora Rison acknowledged the tough competition they faced.
“We played a tough match against a very well-organized team in Russell,” she said. “We gave up two goals in the first half, and Russell scored two goals and a penalty kick in the second.”
Rison also highlighted the team’s missed scoring opportunities but praised their resilience.
“Despite the score, our girls never gave up and played to the final whistle, which is what you want from your team,” she added. “Playing tough competition gets us out of our comfort zone, allows us to learn and grow from mistakes, and make adjustments going forward.”
