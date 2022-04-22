WILLIAMSBURG — It took the South Laurel Lady Cardinals a few innings to get going, but once they started, they did not let up, when they took on the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets on Thursday night.
South Laurel took the 17-3 win, but it wasn’t quite as easy as it sounds. The Lady Yellow Jackets led after one inning and it was a tight game through the first four innings of play. But that ended rather quickly when the Lady Cardinals exploded for 12 runs in the fifth innings, ending the game with the 10-run rule in the fifth.
The win gave South Laurel their seventh win in a row and their ninth win in their past 11 games. It was also the third time in their past four games that they have scored in double digits, defeating Casey County in back-to-back games last week.
Coach Carly Mink said while her team did not start the way they wanted, they eventually made some adjustments at the plate that changed the game and gave them the blowout victory.
“It was a slow start but we finally got the bats going in the fifth,” said Mink. “I am proud of the girls for being smarter at the plate tonight. We had key hits throughout the lineup.”
South Laurel had 11 hits on the night and took advantage of some key mistakes from Williamsburg. Jaylyn Lewis led the Lady Cardinals with a triple and a single. Hannah Carnes finished with a double and a single, while Bailey Frazier had two singles.
Makayla Blair had one double for South Laurel. Katie Jervis, Madison Worley, Addison Baker, and Aubree Laster each singled once. Lewis led the way with four runs batted in, while Blair and Carnes drove in three runs apiece. Jervis, Worley, Frazier, and Laster each drove in one run.
Worley put in a complete game to pick up the win for the Lady Cardinals. She pitched five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out six batters.
Mink said she felt her entire team stepped up when they needed it the most on Thursday, including Worley who came up huge to get another win.
“It was an overall team win,” said Mink. “It was also good for Maddie Worley to gain another win from the mound.”
After Williamsburg scored the first run of the night to take a 1-0 lead after the first innings, South Laurel added four runs in the top of the second to move the score to 4-1. The Lady Yellow Jackets added two more runs in the bottom of the second, cutting the lead to 4-3.
South Laurel scored another run in the top of the third to extend their lead to 5-3. Neither team scored in the fourth inning before the Lady Cardinals put together a 12-run fifth inning.
Carnes got things going with a double to start the fifth, scoring Frazier and moving the score to 6-3. Lewis and Blair each drove in two runs each to extend the lead to 10-3. Frazier, Carnes, Laster, and Lewis each drove in another run in the inning, as the Lady Cardinals ended the fifth with a 17-3 lead.
Williamsburg managed to get a couple of runners on base in the bottom of the fifth but Worley was able to close out the inning, giving South Laurel the 17-3 victory.
The Lady Yellow Jackets were led at the plate by Kelsi Monhollen who had a double and a single in the loss. Brianna Rains and Kylie Monhollen each singled once, while Makala Earls drove in one run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.