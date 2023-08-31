CORBIN — Lora Rison’s South Laurel Lady Cardinal soccer team moved into the driver’s seat in the race for the 49th District’s top seed thanks to a 4-1 road win over Corbin on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals improved to 5-2 overall, and 2-0 in district play. If they can knock off North Laurel at home on September 11, Rison’s squad will lock up the top seed.
Currently the Lady Jaguars haven’t played a district game while the Lady Redhounds and Whitley County are both 0-1.
“Playing Corbin is always a challenge, and tonight was no different,” Rison said. “The rivalry within the district brings tough competition.
Our girls played as a team, with several players scoring, and defense playing tough,” she added. “We had some great moments, but also saw some things we need to continue to work on. Overall, I am proud of our girls, they held their composure and got the win.”
South Laurel got on the scoreboard first nine minutes into the game thanks to Ella Rison scoring on a free kick outside the box.
Gracie Hoskins followed with a goal in the 12th minute to push the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 2-0, which stood at halftime.
South Laurel put the game away in the 67th minute thanks to a goal by Josie Gill. Teammate Morgan Taylor added a goal during the 74th minute to make the score, 4-0.
Corbin’s Jersey Roberson got her team on the scoreboard during the 75th minute to make the final score, 4-1.
South Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Lexington Christian while the Lady Redhounds (2-5-1) will host Model Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.