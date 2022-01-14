WILLIAMSBURG — One night after a disappointing loss to North Laurel, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals bounced back with a decisive win over the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets on the road in a 50th District matchup.
The win moved South Laurel to 2-0 in district play so far this season and served as a good way to put their loss to the Lady Jaguars in the rearview mirror.
Coach Chris Souder said one of the great things about his sport is the opportunity to find redemption with a quick turnaround.
“That’s the good thing about basketball. In football, you have to wait a week to play, but in basketball, we can come back the next night and try to redeem ourselves,” said Souder. “We talked to the kids before the game about what we wanted to do. We dressed nine kids and we told them that all nine of them would play. Just be ready. We mixed the lineups all night long. It was good.”
One player that the Lady Cardinals were without was sophomore guard Clara Collins who sat out with a hip injury. In her absence, South Laurel had several players who stepped up and contributed, most notably Corbin Miller. Miller is one of only two seniors on the squad, joining fellow senior Rachel Presley, and has struggled with her shot this season.
On Friday, Miller knocked down five three-pointers on her way to leading the team in scoring on the night. Souder said it was great to see Miller come out of her slump and that is what they have expected from her all along.
“The best thing for us tonight was seeing Corbin Miller get back on track. She has been frustrated and down on herself,” said Souder. “Tonight she made five threes and scored 17 points. We told her that good shooters shoot their way out of a slump and that is what she did.”
Miller was joined by three other Lady Cardinals who scored in double figures on Friday. Emily Cox finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Kenlea Murray who also scored 12. Gracie Turner added 10 and Gracie Hoskins scored nine.
Williamsburg was able to hang tough with South Laurel through the first quarter. A three-pointer early on from Hannah Creekmore kept the score close, as the Lady Cardinals held a 12-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
South Laurel’s offense exploded in the second. Murray scored eight of her 12 points in the quarter, as the Lady Cardinals heated up from outside. Cox knocked down two threes and Jaylen Smith and Rachel Presley both hit shots from behind the arc, as the Lady Cardinals scored 28 points to extend their lead to 40-16 at the half.
Williamsburg Coach Randy Crider said he loved his team’s effort and energy in the first quarter, but wanted to see more from the Lady Yellow Jackets throughout the remainder of the night.
“Well, my assistant coaches said it best at halftime and I have to agree. The first quarter was the best quarter we played all year. Unfortunately, there were three more quarters to be played and we couldn’t keep up the energy and intensity level,” said Crider. “Hats off to South. They also turned up the pressure and started making shots that weren’t falling in the first quarter.”
With the win, South Laurel improves to 11-7 on the year, while Williamsburg falls to 4-8. The Lady Cardinals will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to take on Corbin. The Lady Yellow Jackets will play Oneida Baptist today.
South Laurel 74, Williamsburg 24
South Laurel 12 28 15 17 74
Williamsburg 7 9 5 3 24
South Laurel (74) — Miller 17, Cox 13, Murray 12, Turner 10, Hoskins 9, Presley 6, Jaylen Smith 5, Aubry Bundy 2.
Williamsburg (24) — Allie Wilson 8, Kaylee Graham 5, Zoie Brown 4, Creekmore 4, Lorelei Coleman 2, Abby Moses 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.