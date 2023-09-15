MCKEE — South Laurel seems to be peaking at the right time after recording a huge win over 13th Region opponent Jackson County on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals (9-13) record their third consecutive win, upending the Lady Generals in four sets.
“We had a really nice first two sets with an active defense and solid serving,” South Laurel coach Shelley Nunley said. “Jackson has some big blockers and we had to work to make our hitter coverage more impactful, so I really liked how we made that adjustment. Then we made a few errors starting out the third set and put ourselves in a hole that we struggled to recover from.
"In the fourth set, we had some critical service errors that made us have to work a little harder on sideouts, but we were able to push through to come away with a good win, so in the end I was proud of what we put on the court,” Nunley added.
South Laurel was led by Brooklyn Dugger’s 31 digs as the Lady Cardinals finished with 76 during the match.
Dugger also led South Laurel with four aces. The Lady Cardinals finished with nine. Six different Lady Cardinals recorded assists with Jenny Sharp leading the way with 14.
Morgan Jackson and Peyton Mabe both finished with four block apiece while Alyssa Mounce finished with eight kills. Emma Feltner recorded seven kills while Jackson had six kills.
South Laurel will be back in action Tuesday at home against North Laurel.
