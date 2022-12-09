SOMERSET — What a way for South Laurel’s Chris Souder to earn his 100th win as the Lady Cardinals’ coach.
Souder’s squad turned in their best effort to date, defeating Southwestern on the road, 73-69.
The Lady Warriors (1-2) had won four of the last five meeting between the two teams, but South Laurel (3-2) wasn’t gonna lose on Friday.
Despite seeing two starters foul out in the fourth quarter, the young Lady Cardinals responded by holding on, and pulling out the four-point victory.
“Huge win for our program,” Souder said. “Our kids really stepped up. Emily (Cox) fouled out with six minutes to go and Skeeter (Mabe) with four minutes (remaining), and our kids found a way to win.
“Jaylen Smith played great defense on Molden,” he added. “Kenlea Murray also played huge, hitting some big shots. Aubrey Bundy also made a huge shot. Our kids could have bailed, but we grew up some tonight. So I’m really proud of the way battled against a really good team.”
Cox led South Laurel with 19 points while Murray hit four key 3-pointers, finishing with 16 points. Smith scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half while Mabe hit two 3-pointers, finishing with 12 points.
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 21-12 lead but trailed, 34-31, at halftime. South Laurel responded by taking a 48-47 advantage into the fourth quarter while outscoring the Lady Warriors, 25-22, in the game’s final eight minutes.
