LONDON — South Laurel saw its seven-game win streak come to an end after falling, 27-0, to Estill County on Friday.
Nothing seemed to go right for the Lady Cardinals (8-3), who were also no-hit by the unbeaten Lady Engineers (16-0).
Estill County scored 15 runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Lady Engineers added four runs in the second inning before wrapping up the victory with eight runs in the third inning.
South Laurel didn’t help itself out any by committing a season-high 13 errors in the loss. Estill County finished with 19 hits while nine of its runs were unearned.
