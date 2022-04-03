SOMERSET — It was a tough outing for the South Laurel Lady Cardinals when they took on the Pulaski County Lady Maroons and fell 13-0 on the road.
It was the fifth straight loss for the Lady Cardinals, who have gotten off to a slow start this season, with just two wins on the year. It was also the first time South Laurel has been shut out in their first eight games.
The Lady Cardinals managed to squeeze out just two hits in the loss. Bailey Frazier and Madison Worley each had a single for South Laurel.
Worley and Audrey Likins combined to pitch the four innings on the mound for the Lady Cardinals. Worley took the loss in her two innings of pitching, giving up six hits and six earned runs. Likins came in and pitched the final two innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs.
South Laurel looked to be playing neck-and-neck with the Lady Maroons through the first two innings. Pulaski County scored one run in the first and another in the second, taking a 2-0 lead through two innings played.
The third inning was the difference-maker, as the Lady Maroons scored six runs, extending their lead to 8-0, before adding another five runs in the bottom of the fourth, ending the game with a 10-run rule, in the 13-0 win.
With the loss, the Lady Cardinals are now 2-6 on the season. They will return to action on Sunday, kicking off their trip to Florida for the Softball Beach Bash in Fort Walton Beach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.