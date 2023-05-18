WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin proved once again it’s going to be hard dethroning the defending 13th Region champions after another stellar performance during Thursday’s 50th District title game.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, the Lady Redhounds answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning while adding six more runs in the bottom of the third en route to their easy 11-1 win over the Lady Cardinals.
“I’m so proud of my Lady Redhounds. They came into this tournament dedicated to one another and on a mission for each other,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “Not only that, they have the absolute best fan base, our parents, and community support, hands down anywhere. Our fans show up and support our kids, game in and game out. Our students came and rallied behind us and it just means the world to our kids to have that support.
“We just thank them all from the bottom of our hearts,” she added. “But these Lady Redhounds were on a mission, every player was an all tournament player in my opinion. I really don’t know how they pick, my girls all came to play, they all showed up, they all won the trophy, they all are the 50th District champions. We are the Corbin Lady Redhounds. Go Lady Redhounds.”
Corbin’s seven through eight hitters turned in a combined 7-for-8 effort at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring four times.
Kennedie Guiher was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and one run scored while Alana Stidham turned in a 2-for-2 effort, and finished with an RBI and two runs scored.
Bailey Stewart capped off an impressive 50th District Tournament, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored. She finished the tournament going 6-for-7 with three RBI, and three runs scored.
Kallie Housley had a hit, an RBI, and scored twice while Danni Foley, Morgan Hicks, Raegan Walker, and Alayna Reynolds each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Walker’s hit was a home run. Abi Beller also scored a run in the win.
Housley got the win for Corbin (21-7), scattering eight hits while allowing only one earned run. She also struck out nine batters.
Morgan Jackson led South Laurel (18-12) with a 3-for-3 hitting effort while Skye Lawson was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Hannah Carnes finished with a hit along with Madison Worley and Aubree Laster. Emmie Rice also scored a run.
Worley took the loss, tossing 2 1/3 of an inning while allowing nine hits and five earned runs. She also struck out a batter.
Audrey Likins pitched 1 2/3 of an inning, allowing three hits, and no earned runs while striking out two batters.
Both teams advance to next week’s 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament which will be held at South Laurel High School. The tournament is slated to begin Monday.
