CORBIN — Vanessa Ross’ Corbin Lady Redhounds captured their 13th straight win over 50th District rival South Laurel on Tuesday by rolling to a 3-0 victory.
The Lady Redhounds haven’t loss to the Lady Cardinals dating back to Oct. 1, 2018.
“Tonight was a great district win for us,” Ross said. “I thought we played much better tonight. Serves were better tonight and our hitters had some really good kills. Looking forward to playing another district game on Thursday.”
Corbin took control of the match in the first set, dominating net play at times to capture a 25-17 win.
The Lady Redhounds continued to roll in the second set despite South Laurel attempting to stay in the match.
Corbin pulled off a 25-16 win before putting the match away with a 25-18 victory in the third set.
The win improved the Lady Redhounds to 6-1 overall, and 1-1 against 50th District competition while the Lady Cardinals fell to 4-7 overall, and 0-1 against district opponents.
Corbin will be back in action Thursday on the road against Williamsburg while South Laurel will be off until Friday when the Lady Cardinals travel to Mount Vernon to participate in the Rockcastle Invitational.
Thursday’s Game
Shelley Nunley’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals hooked up in a five-set thriller with Cumberland Homeschools Athletic Teams (CHAT) on Thursday before falling, 3-2.
“We always know going into games with CHAT that we’re going to be facing some really smart players with a fair amount of strong hitters and good servers, so we showed up knowing they weren’t going to hand us anything,” Nunley said. “Our girls showed a lot of really good fight and at the end of the day, I’m proud of what we produced, but we see some areas where we really need to improve to start getting more wins.
“Of course, pushing through five sets and ending in a loss is really tough,” she added. “Those are the ones where you are just so hungry for every point, but we let some of that hunger turn into frustration when we missed a few. Overall though, I saw a lot of things I liked, so we’re going to work on capitalizing on our strengths and push them into our first district match of the season next week with Corbin.”
The game was a back and forth affair with CHAT winning the first set, 25-17, before the Lady Cardinals (4-6) tied things at one apiece with a 25-23 win in the second set.
CHAT won the third set, 25-19, before South Laurel reeled off a 25-13 win in the fourth set. CHAT wrapped up the win with a 15-9 win in the fifth set.
