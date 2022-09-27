The last matchup between the Lady Redhounds and Lady Cardinals resulted in a dominating 3-0 win by Corbin, winning in set scores of 25-11, 25-20, and 25-20. South Laurel would travel to Corbin Tuesday seeking redemption in this district match.
Corbin was able to overcome an early deficit to secure the first set, 25-19. The Lady Redhounds overpowered the Lady Cardinals in the second set, 25-14.
South Laurel was not going down without a fight, prevailing over Corbin, 25-23, in an intense third set. However, Corbin brought their best in the fourth set, winning 25-18, walking away with another big district win.
Corbin improves to 12-4 on the season, and 5-1 in district play. The Lady Redhounds will travel to Lafayette this Friday to participate in the Halloween Smash tournament.
The Lady Cardinals fall to 3-9 (1-4), and will look to bounce back Thursday when they host Williamsburg.
