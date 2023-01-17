SOMERSET — South Laurel coach Chris Souder summed up his team’s 74-49 loss to Somerset on Tuesday in three words — “Bad night tonight.”
Despite trailing by only three points at halftime (30-27), the Lady Cardinals just couldn’t get on track against the Lady Briar Jumpers.
“We decided we didn’t really want to fight,” Souder said. “After being down three at the half, I emptied the bench about halfway through the third quarter, and let them play the remainder of the game since I didn’t see any response after halftime.
“We gave up 49 rebounds tonight, and they shot the ball 72 times,” he added. “We better snap out of it quick with a home district game on Friday versus Corbin.”
Somerset outscored the Lady Cardinals, 25-7, during the third quarter while building a 55-34 advantage, and never looked back.
Shelbie Mills led South Laurel with 16 points while Aubrey Bundy added eight points. Emily Cox followed with five points while Maci Messer and Jamie Buenaventura each scored four points apiece.
The Lady Cardinals will host Corbin Friday at 6 p.m. The two teams met last week with the Lady Redhounds coming away with a 68-56 win.
