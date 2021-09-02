CORBIN — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds continued their dominance over regional opponents on Thursday by handing rival South Laurel a three-set loss.
The Lady Redhounds improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 against 50th District opponents while running their win streak against regional teams to 37 games.
Corbin took home the first set with a 25-18 victory before cruising to a 25-16 win in the second set. The Lady Redhounds wrapped you the win with a 25-15 third set victory.
The loss dropped South Laurel to 6-1 on the season and 0-1 against 50th District opponents.
