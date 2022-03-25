LONDON — South Laurel suffered its third consecutive loss on Friday, dropping an 18-8 decision to East Jessamine.
The Lady Cardinals (2-4) spotted the Lady Jaguars a 7-0 lead and could t recover. They cut their deficit to 7-3 in the bottom of the fourth but East Jessamine answered with a six-run fifth inning and a five-run sixth inning to pull off the 10-run victory.
Katie Jervis took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, tossing three innings while surrendering eight hits and seven earned runs. Madison Worley came in relief and pitched two innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while Audrey Likins pitched one inning, giving up four hits and four earned runs.
Defensively, South Laurel committed five errors which led to six unearned runs.
Addison Baker turned in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate, driving in a run and scoring twice while Worley was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jaylyn Lewis collected two hits and scored twice while Gaines delivered two hits and one RBI.
Amara Horn finished with a hit, two RBI and one run scored while Makayla Blair had a hit and an RBI.
