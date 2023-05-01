SOMERSET — Six walks and four errors played a big role in South Laurel’s disappointing, 10-0, road loss to Somerset on Monday.
The Lady Cardinals (12-9) brought a three-game win streak into the matchup but couldn’t push any runs across despite outhitting the Lady Briar Jumpers, 8-7.
“We had runners on multiple times and just couldn’t get a hit to drive runners in,” South Laurel coach Carly Mink said. “We have to continue to work on being consistent night in and night out.
“We just have to battle in the box and put the ball in play when you get in a pitchers count,” she added. “We’ll work on it and get it fixed. Our team is resilient and we‘ll overcome this and get back to work tomorrow. We’ll be ready for postseason.”
South Laurel defeated Somerset earlier in the season with an 8-3 decision, but this time around, things were different.
The game was scoreless until the Lady Briar Jumpers pushed across seven runs in the fourth inning. Somerset added three insurance runs in the sixth inning to seal the win.
Bailey Frazier and Madison Worley led the Lady Cardinals with two hits apiece while Skye Lawson, Amara Horn, Hannah Carnes, and Morgan Jackson each collected a hit apiece.
Kenzie Williams took the loss, lasting four innings while surrendering four hits, and three earned runs. She finished with six strikeouts. Worley pitched the final 1 2/3 of an inning, allowing three hits, and one earned run while striking out two batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.