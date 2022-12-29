ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE — Powered by Skeeter Mabe’s 27-point scoring effort, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals improved to 7-5 overall, and 2-0 in the Lady Invitational of the South after defeating Allen County-Scottsville, 80-54.
Mabe started out with the hot hand, scoring eight points in the first quarter, and continued her impressive play the remainder of the game, adding 10 points in the third quarter, and nine more points in the final eight minutes of the game.
“We had a really good second half,” South Laurel coach Chris Souders said. “Allen County-Scottsville cut the lead to two points early in third quarter, so we changed our defense and really got after them. We really dominated the remainder of the game. “Had big nights from Skeeter with 27, Emily 22 and Shelbie with 17,” he added. “Kenlea Murray also cleaned the boards with 13. That is 27 rebounds in the last two games. Really proud of the way our kids have responded.”
Emily Cox continued her impressive play as well, adding 22 points while Shelbie Mills finished with 17 points. Kenlea Murray added four points while finishing in double digits in rebounds with 13.
South Laurel led 33-25 at halftime before the Lady Patriots cut their deficit to only two points.
But a change of defense allowed South Laurel to pull away, and pick up the 26-point victory.
