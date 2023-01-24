WILLIAMSBURG — Chris Souder’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals snapped a two-game losing skid after receiving a balanced scoring effort from his players.
With five Lady Cardinals scoring in double figures, South Laurel managed to pick up a 72-47 win over 50th District foe Whitley County.
Maxi Messer’s 18 points led South Laurel while Shelbie Mills, Jamie Buenaventura, and Skeeter Mabe each scored 12 points apiece. Emily Cox followed with an 11-point scoring effort.
The Lady Colonels held a 17-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter before trailing, 33-29, at halftime.
South Laurel put the game away in the third quarter with a 20-4 run while building a 53-33 advantage. Messer scored six points during the period while Mabe and Kenlea Murray each added five points apiece.
Jonna Rice turned in a stellar effort, finishing with 16 points for Whitley County, while Khylea Ray Collier and Michaela Barton each scored nine points apiece.
South Laurel will be on the road again on Saturday with a matchup with Bell County scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The Lady Colonels will host Corbin on Friday at 6 p.m.
