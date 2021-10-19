While the South Laurel Lady Cardinals have won games because of their defense this season, it was their offense that came through in a big way on Tuesday night when they took on Estill County and won in the opening round of the KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals won by an official score of 1-0, but it took three penalty kicks after regulation and two overtimes to pry the win from Estill County. South Laurel entered the game, allowing just one goal in their past 10 games, and Tuesday night was no different.
Coach Jeremy Howard gave credit to Lady Cardinals’ goalkeeper Tess Little who helped keep her team in the game throughout the match.
“It was a nailbiter. We had a lot of opportunities to finish and we didn’t capitalize so that made it harder to finish when you can’t put the ball in the back of the net,” said Howard. “Our goalkeeper, Tess Little, made some amazing saves tonight. I think Estill’s game plan was to draw us out to penalty kicks and that is what they did. We were lucky to have Tess Little in the goal and she made some huge saves.”
It took an entire regulation and two overtime periods, before either team was able to put the ball into the net. The score did not budge off of zero as the teams continued to attack and come up short. With a high range of emotions throughout the match, Howard said his team’s senior leadership was crucial.
“A lot of it comes down to senior leadership,” said Howard. “Our seniors do a phenomenal job on the field. Our younger players have stepped into leadership roles too.”
Another key for the Lady Cardinals was their preparation. Howard said that his team practices scenarios involving end-of-game penalty kicks quite often and they were ready for the big moment when it finally arrived
“The main thing that really helped us is that we really work on those types of situations - 1-1 or 2-2 game - and you have to go into a penalty shootout,” said Howard. “We work on that a lot in practice and tonight it all paid off.”
Estill County drew first and elected to shoot. They missed the first shot, opening the door for South Laurel to take the lead. Ashlyn Davis stepped up and did just that, finding the back of the net to put the Lady Cardinals up 1-0. The Lady Engineers missed their next kick, followed by a near make from Belle Doston that came a few inches from finding the net.
Estill County missed both of their next two kicks, but South Laurel was able to come through in the clutch. Ella Rison’s goal put the Lady Cardinals up 2-0 and a goal from Karli Mitchell sealed the win, sending South Laurel to the Elite Eight of the state tournament.
South Laurel will now take on West Jessamine at home later this week. The Lady Colts will arguably be the best team the Lady Cardinals have faced this year. A win would give the a trip to the Final Four of the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.