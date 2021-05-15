HINDMAN — So how does a team quickly erase any memory of losing four games in a row?
They answer with four consecutive wins.
Or at least that’s how Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals (16-9) do it.
South Laurel notched wins over both Knott Central and Shelby Valley to increase their win streak to four games after dropping four matchups just last week.
“We beat two good teams today and I’m proud of the team for focusing and holding on to our leads,” Mink said. “Sometimes when you get a lead early in the game they become complacent and let teams sneak up on you, but we stayed focused today and came away with two wins.
“Karly Gray pitched a solid seven innings against Knott Central with nine strikeouts and not allowing any walks,” she added. “Chloe Taylor also pitched a solid four innings against Shelby Valley only allowing five hits and Karly came in and got the save. Our pitchers are pitching well right now and have come a long way over the course of the season. We also hit the ball pretty good today. We had either a hit or RBI from every player in our lineup today and came away with two wins, so I’m pretty happy about that. With two weeks until the postseason, I’m pretty confident with where we are. We have a few minor things that we need to clean up but overall. We are playing pretty good ball right now as postseason approaches.”
Saturday’s Games
Game Two
South Laurel 9, Shelby Valley 3
Bailey Frazier turned in a big day at the plate, driving in three runs while leading South Laurel with three hits during the Lady Cardinals’ 9-3 win over Shelby County.
South Laurel took charge early, scoring three runs in the first inning while adding two more runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Lady Wildcats attempted to make things interesting with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning but the Lady Cardinals added four insurance runs during the final two innings to get the win.
Chloe Taylor notched the victory in the pitcher’s circle, tossing four innings while allowing five hits and three earned runs. Karly Gray tossed the final three innings of play, limiting Shelby Valley to only one hit while striking out three batters.
Makayla Blair delivered two doubles and two RBI while Gray and Aubree Laster each had a hit and RBI apiece. Taylor And Addison Taylor both finished with a hit and a run scored apiece.
Game One
South Laurel 4, Knott Central 2
The Lady Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the first inning, and it turned out to be all they needed during their 4-2 win over Knott Central.
The Lady Patriots scored two runs in the bottom of the inning while South Laurel added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
The Lady Cardinals overcame three errors which led to all of Knott Central’s runs as Karly Gray got the win, allowing only seven hits while striking out nine batters.
Madison Worley delivered three hits and two RBI while Makayla Blair finished with two hits and an RBI. Bailey Frazier went 2-for-2 while Aubree Laster and Jaylyn Lewis each had a hit apiece. Kylie Clem also drove in a run in the win.
