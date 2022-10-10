South Laurel wasted no time Monday advancing in the 13th Region Tournament as the Lady Cardinals defeated Harlan County via the mercy rule in the first half, 11-0.
Belle Dotson got the scoring underway for South Laurel to give the Lady Cards a quick 1-0 lead.
Then with 35:34 remaining in the half, Josie Gill got her first goal of the night to make it 2-0 South Laurel.
Moments later, Ella Rison recorded her first score to increase the lead to 3-0 in favor of the Lady Cardinals.
Dotson would find the back of the net once again a few minutes later to give South Laurel a 5-0 cushion with 27:07 left in the half.
Gill also got her second goal immediately after to make it 6-0.
Then with 17:42 left in the half, Dotson earned a hat trick with her third goal to put the Lady Cardinals in cruise control 7-0.
With just over 15 minutes left in the first half, Linnea Rameil joined the party with a goal of her own to make the score 8-0 in favor of South Laurel.
Rison would then record a hat trick of her own as she scored back to back goals to give the Lady Cardinals a 10-0 double-digit advantage.
Then finally, with just over five minutes left in the half, Dotson put the cherry on top with one more score to make the final of 11-0.
With the victory, South Laurel advances to the 13th Region championship game where they will face Corbin at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
