SOMERSET — After opening their season on the road against the defending state champions, Sacred Heart, the Southwestern girls basketball took on their second straight state-ranked opponents in four days. On Thursday at the Wigwam, the Lady Warriors downed the defending two-time 13th Region champions South Laurel High School by a score of 64-54.
"South Laurel is a team always in contention in the 13th Region," Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden stated. "I think they're a favorite to win it again this year. Anytime you play a Chris Souder's team, you know you're going to get their best every night. They (South Laurel) didn't have Rachel Presley tonight. So I know that hurt them some in the post, but he had him playing fast, and quick. It was a battle. We got better and they got better too."
In a tight first half with nine different lead changes, Southwestern held onto a slight 30-29 halftime lead. Starting midway through the third quarter, Southwestern hit four straight three-points – two from Kinsley Molden, one from Ayden Smiddy, and one from Makayla Noritis – to open up a 48-41 lead. That stretch of treys gave the Lady Warriors enough cushion to pick up their first win of the young season.
While Smiddy was the recipient of one of those big third-quarter threes, Molden credited her for stepping up her game and spreading out the floor to give the Lady Warriors those open looks at treys.
"I thought Ayden Smitty grew up tonight," Molden stated. "I told her in the first quarter she was playing a little bit weak. She got a little upset and I said, 'I'm not taking you out. You're going to play through it tonight. I don't care. I don't care if we get beat by 30, you're playing through it."
