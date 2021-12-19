LEXINGTON — Cooper’s duo of Whitney Lind and Logan Palmer proved to be too much to handle during South Laurel’s 60-39 loss on Sunday.
Lind scored a game-high 27 points while Lind added 20 points, as the Lady Jaguars eliminated the Lady Cardinals (5-3) in quarterfinal action of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic.
“Cooper is a really good team but I just felt we just didn’t compete today,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “They did pretty much whatever they wanted. So as disappointed as I am, we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves because we get another opportunity to play tomorrow at 4 p.m. against Lexington Catholic.”
South Laurel trailed 18-11 after the first quarter and 33-18 at halftime before getting outscored, 20-10, in the third quarter which sealed the win for the Lady Jaguars.
Clara Collins led the Lady Cardinals with 14 points while Emily Cox added 10 points and Gracie Turner added an eight-point scoring effort.
Cooper 60, South Laurel 39
South Laurel 11 7 10 11 39
Cooper 18 15 20 7 60
South Laurel (39) — Collins 14, Turner 8, Bundy 2, Cox 10, Presley 2, Mabe 3.
Cooper (60) — Lind 27, L. Palmer 20, Freihofer 8, Deere 2, Thompson 1, J. Palmer 2.
